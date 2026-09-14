Maruti exports 1L made-in-India cars to Japan
What's the story
Maruti Suzuki has announced that its made-in-India vehicles, the Jimny 5-door, Fronx and e-Vitara, have crossed the export milestone of one lakh units to Japan. The achievement highlights India's growing importance as a global manufacturing hub for Suzuki. The company began exporting these models to Japan in August 2024 (Fronx) and December 2024 (Jimny).
EV addition
Growing acceptance of made-in-India vehicles
The e-Vitara, Maruti Suzuki's first Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), was added to the export portfolio in September 2025. This move further solidified India's position as a global manufacturing hub for Suzuki.
The growing acceptance of made-in-India vehicles has made Japan Maruti's second-largest export market by volume in FY26, a position it has maintained in the first five months (April-August) of this fiscal year.
Market impact
India's manufacturing excellence
Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, said the milestone of over one lakh exports is a strong endorsement of India's manufacturing excellence.
He noted that this achievement is especially important as Japan is one of the most demanding and advanced automobile markets in the world.
The success of these models has also helped Suzuki Motor Corporation become the top vehicle importer in Japan last fiscal year.