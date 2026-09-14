Maruti exports 1L made-in-India cars to Japan

The e-Vitara, Maruti Suzuki's first Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), was added to the export portfolio in September 2025. This move further solidified India's position as a global manufacturing hub for Suzuki.

The growing acceptance of made-in-India vehicles has made Japan Maruti's second-largest export market by volume in FY26, a position it has maintained in the first five months (April-August) of this fiscal year.