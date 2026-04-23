Maruti produces 23.4L cars in FY26, highest ever in India

Maruti Suzuki has announced its highest-ever annual production of over 23.4 lakh units in FY26. The company is the only original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in India to achieve this level of passenger vehicle production, according to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). It is also the only company among Suzuki Motor Corporation's global automobile manufacturing facilities to reach such a milestone.

Production details Top 5 models by production in FY26 Maruti Suzuki's top five models by production in FY26 were Dzire, Fronx, Swift, Ertiga, and Baleno. Each of these models crossed the 2 lakh unit mark during the year. The company currently produces 17 models with over 650 variants for domestic and export markets. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL), said this achievement is a result of a carefully nurtured automobile ecosystem built over four and a half decades.

Expansion plans Takeuchi on expanding production capacity Maruti Suzuki operates four manufacturing plants in Gurugram, Manesar, Kharkhoda, and Hansalpur with a combined installed annual capacity of 24 lakh units. Takeuchi said that their parent company, Suzuki Motor Corporation's strong belief in India's growth story and an increased focus on making India an export hub is helping them expand production capacity. The company aims to scale it up to about 40 lakh units per annum.

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