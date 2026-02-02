Maruti Suzuki records its highest-ever monthly sales in January

Maruti Suzuki has started the year 2026 on a high note, posting its highest-ever monthly sales in January. The company's stellar performance was driven by strong domestic demand and a significant increase in exports. Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) sold a total of 2,36,963 vehicles during the month, marking an impressive increase from 2,12,251 units sold in January 2025.

Sales breakdown Domestic sales: What do the numbers say? The growth in Maruti Suzuki's sales was driven by stable domestic volumes and a sharp increase in overseas shipments. Of the total vehicles sold, 1,78,300 units were domestic sales including passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles. Sales to other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) accounted for 7,643 units. This took total domestic sales (including OEM supplies) to 1,85,943 units in January 2026.

Vehicle categories Utility vehicles drive growth for Maruti Suzuki Passenger vehicles (PV) remained the backbone of Maruti Suzuki's domestic business with 1,74,529 units sold in January 2026. This was a marginal increase over the same period last year. Utility vehicles also emerged as a key growth driver, highlighting the shift in customer preference toward SUVs and MPVs. The company's utility vehicle portfolio includes popular models such as Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, XL6, Jimny, and Invicto.

Market performance Mini, compact car segments show mixed trends The mini and compact car segments, which are usually Maruti Suzuki's stronghold, showed mixed trends. Combined sales of these segments stood at 87,006 units in January 2026, lower than last year's figure of 96,488 units. Meanwhile, the Eeco van sold a steady 11,914 units during the month while Super Carry light commercial vehicle recorded marginal softness with just 3,771 units sold amid broader market fluctuations.

