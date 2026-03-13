Maruti Dzire becomes India's best-selling sedan, hits 30L milestone
What's the story
Maruti Suzuki's popular sedan, the Dzire, has crossed a major sales milestone in India. The company announced that the model has sold over 30 lakh units since its launch. This makes it not just India's best-selling sedan but also one of the most successful models in Maruti Suzuki's lineup. The car was also India's highest-selling car in calendar year 2025, with 2.14 lakh units sold.
Specifications
Dzire touted as India's most fuel-efficient sedan
The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is touted as India's most fuel-efficient sedan, offering an impressive 24.79km/l in petrol manual transmission and 33.73km/kg with CNG. The car comes with a host of modern features such as an electric sunroof, a 360-degree camera, SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, and Next-Gen Suzuki Connect with smartwatch connectivity and Alexa Skill integration.
Model evolution
Sedan has evolved through 4 generations since its debut
The Maruti Suzuki Dzire has evolved through four generations since its debut in 2008. The first-generation model introduced dual front airbags, climate control, and Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) as segment-first features. The current fourth-generation model comes with the new Z-Series engine and updated features along with a 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP. It offers over 15 safety features including six airbags, Electronic Stability Program with Hill Hold Assist among others.
Sales performance
What do FY2026 numbers for Dzire tell?
The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is leading the passenger vehicle market in FY2026, with 2.07 lakh units sold by February 2026. This puts it ahead of Tata Nexon by over 11,000 units. Between April 2025 and February 2026, Dzire sales grew by a whopping 39% year-on-year to reach 2.07 lakh units. The model is expected to end FY2026 as India's best-selling passenger vehicle, ending Wagon R's four-year reign since FY2022.