Maruti Dzire becomes India's best-selling sedan, hits 30L milestone

Maruti Suzuki 's popular sedan, the Dzire, has crossed a major sales milestone in India. The company announced that the model has sold over 30 lakh units since its launch. This makes it not just India's best-selling sedan but also one of the most successful models in Maruti Suzuki's lineup. The car was also India's highest-selling car in calendar year 2025, with 2.14 lakh units sold.

Specifications Dzire touted as India's most fuel-efficient sedan The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is touted as India's most fuel-efficient sedan, offering an impressive 24.79km/l in petrol manual transmission and 33.73km/kg with CNG. The car comes with a host of modern features such as an electric sunroof, a 360-degree camera, SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, and Next-Gen Suzuki Connect with smartwatch connectivity and Alexa Skill integration.

Model evolution Sedan has evolved through 4 generations since its debut The Maruti Suzuki Dzire has evolved through four generations since its debut in 2008. The first-generation model introduced dual front airbags, climate control, and Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) as segment-first features. The current fourth-generation model comes with the new Z-Series engine and updated features along with a 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP. It offers over 15 safety features including six airbags, Electronic Stability Program with Hill Hold Assist among others.

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