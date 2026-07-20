Maruti Suzuki's market share nears lowest ever, SUVs to blame

For nearly four decades, Suzuki cars have been a common sight on Indian roads. Maruti Suzuki's hatchbacks accounted for up to 80% of India's new car sales in recent years.

However, Indians have now started preferring larger, more feature-rich vehicles.

This shift has taken a toll on Maruti Suzuki's market share in the world's third-largest auto market, which now stands at around 39%, close to its lowest ever.