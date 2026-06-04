Maruti Suzuki introduces India's first E100-compatible passenger car

Maruti Suzuki has launched the WagonR Flex Fuel, India's first E100-compatible passenger car. The new model is part of the company's plan to cut emissions through various technologies such as electric vehicles (EVs), strong hybrids, compressed natural gas (CNG), compressed biogas (CBG), and hydrogen. The vehicle was unveiled in front of Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Strategic move 'New chapter in India's energy journey' Maruti Suzuki MD and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi highlighted the launch of the WagonR Flex Fuel as "a new chapter in India's energy journey." He said India faces two major challenges: reducing dependence on imported crude oil and lowering carbon emissions. "Flex-fuel meets both. It is truly Atmanirbhar and clean," he added, stressing that long-term reliance on imported crude oil isn't sustainable for India.

Technological integration Connecting agriculture with cleaner mobility Takeuchi also emphasized how flex-fuel technology could benefit farmers, ethanol producers, and rural communities by connecting agriculture with cleaner mobility. He stressed that an entire ecosystem needs to be developed for wider adoption of this technology, from fuel availability to more model launches. "As a market leader, we think it is our responsibility to contribute to make `India Go Flex,'" he added.

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Future focus Commitment toward CBG and hydrogen research Takeuchi also revealed the company's commitment toward CBG as a key enabler of net-zero emissions. He said they have announced nine CBG plants so far, two of which are already operational. The company is also conducting research projects on hydrogen, further strengthening its commitment toward sustainable mobility solutions.

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