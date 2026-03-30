Maruti Suzuki launches Quickstop pop-up service spots for minor repairs
Auto
Maruti Suzuki just rolled out "Quickstop," a new way to get your car serviced without the hassle.
These compact, pop-up service spots are popping up in busy places like office campuses and airports, so you can take care of minor repairs or maintenance while you go about your day.
No more detours to far-off service centers.
Quickstop operates in 10 city locations
Quickstop is built for city life, with 10 locations already running in places like Delhi-NCR, Chennai, and Kolkata.
The setup is simple: Maruti's dealer partners run the show while companies or fleet operators provide the space.
Plus, they're keeping it green with waterless washes and battery-powered tools—good news if you care about saving time and helping the environment.