Maruti Suzuki launches Quickstop pop-up service spots for minor repairs Auto Mar 30, 2026

Maruti Suzuki just rolled out "Quickstop," a new way to get your car serviced without the hassle.

These compact, pop-up service spots are popping up in busy places like office campuses and airports, so you can take care of minor repairs or maintenance while you go about your day.

No more detours to far-off service centers.