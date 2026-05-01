Maruti Suzuki posts record April 2026 sales of 239,646 cars
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Maruti Suzuki just hit its highest-ever monthly sales, moving 239,646 cars in April 2026, a big leap from last year's numbers.
The boost comes from strong demand at home and more cars shipped abroad, showing the brand is only getting stronger.
Maruti Suzuki domestic sales 191,122 units
Homegrown favorites like the Brezza and Grand Vitara were part of the utility vehicle portfolio, while entry-level models like Alto also saw big gains.
In total, domestic sales reached 191,122 units. Exports jumped too, up to 40,054 units from last year's 27,911, plus another 8,470 cars sold to other automakers.
All signs point to Maruti Suzuki having a seriously good month.