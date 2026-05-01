Maruti Suzuki posts record April 2026 sales of 239,646 cars

Maruti Suzuki domestic sales 191,122 units

Homegrown favorites like the Brezza and Grand Vitara were part of the utility vehicle portfolio, while entry-level models like Alto also saw big gains.

In total, domestic sales reached 191,122 units. Exports jumped too, up to 40,054 units from last year's 27,911, plus another 8,470 cars sold to other automakers.

All signs point to Maruti Suzuki having a seriously good month.