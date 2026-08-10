Maruti Suzuki plans 7 SUVs as India's car market grows

Maruti Suzuki is re-evaluating its five-year growth targets, anticipating that the small-car segment will grow much faster than it did in the last five years.

This change in strategy could give Maruti more room to ramp up sales and production.

Maruti Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said the carmaker plans to launch seven new SUVs over the next five to six years.

The company has already expanded its SUV portfolio with models like Grand Vitara, Brezza, and Fronx.