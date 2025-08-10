Maruti Suzuki rolls out new advanced safety features across lineup

Maruti Suzuki has launched a host of advanced safety features for its entire vehicle portfolio. The move comes under the newly introduced NEXA Safety Shield and ARENA Safety Shield initiatives. The announcement also marks the 10th anniversary of the NEXA retail channel, highlighting the company's commitment to improving customer safety. The new safety packages include six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP with Hill Hold Assist, reverse parking systems, three-point ELR seat belts, and seat belt reminder, among others.

Safety initiatives Recent innovations in vehicle safety Maruti Suzuki is also focusing on road safety through educational programs, enforcement support, and emergency care initiatives. The company has been at the forefront of making safety features like ESC and six airbags accessible across a wide range of vehicles in India. Recent innovations include a 360-degree camera, heads-up display, electronic parking brake with auto-hold in New Invicto, and front parking assist, among others.

Standardization Six airbags standardized in 14 models Maruti Suzuki's Senior Executive Officer (Marketing and Sales), Partho Banerjee, has said that safety has always been a strategic priority for the company. He revealed that in FY 2024-25, they made major strides in improving vehicle safety with features like Electronic Stability Program (ESP) now standard across all models. Six airbags have also been standardized in 14 models of the company.

Dual-channel strategy Banerjee emphasized company's commitment to safety Banerjee added that the dual-channel Safety Shield rollout is in line with the company's aim to meet changing customer needs and provide technologically advanced solutions that inspire confidence on the road. He also emphasized Maruti Suzuki's commitment to safety by saying, "We are the first company to introduce six airbags in more than 140 variants."