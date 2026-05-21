Maruti Suzuki raising prices up to ₹30,000 from June 2026
Auto
Thinking about buying a Maruti Suzuki? Heads up: starting June 2026, prices are going up by as much as ₹30,000 across all models.
The company says rising input and manufacturing costs left them with no choice.
As they put it, "the exact increase will vary across its portfolio."
Industrywide hikes due to rising costs
Maruti isn't alone here.
Mahindra bumped up SUV and commercial vehicle prices by up to 2.5% in April; Tata Motors raised prices across its internal combustion engine passenger vehicle lineup by a weighted average of around 0.5%, and Hyundai cars will cost about 1% more from May.
Basically, higher costs are hitting the whole auto industry right now.