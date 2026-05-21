Maruti Suzuki raising prices up to ₹30,000 from June 2026 Auto May 21, 2026

Thinking about buying a Maruti Suzuki? Heads up: starting June 2026, prices are going up by as much as ₹30,000 across all models.

The company says rising input and manufacturing costs left them with no choice.

As they put it, "the exact increase will vary across its portfolio."