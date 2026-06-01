Maruti Suzuki clocks highest-ever monthly sales of 2.4L units

Maruti Suzuki India has reported its highest-ever monthly sales in May, with total dispatches rising by a whopping 34.8% year-on-year to a record-breaking 2,42,688 units. The company had sold only 1,80,077 units in the same month last year. The stellar performance was driven by robust domestic demand and exports across various segments including passenger vehicles (PVs), utility vehicles (UVs), and light commercial vehicles (LCVs).

Sales breakdown Domestic sales also hit all-time high Maruti Suzuki's domestic sales also hit an all-time high, with 1,93,535 units sold in May 2026. This is a massive jump of 39.5% from the 1,38,690 units sold during the same month last year.

Segment Passenger vehicle segment drives growth The passenger vehicle segment was Maruti Suzuki's biggest growth driver, with 1,90,337 units sold in May. This is a 40% year-on-year increase from the 1,35,962 units sold last year. The utility vehicle portfolio also saw a massive jump of 44.4% to 79,267 units from 54,899 units back in May 2025.

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Portfolio performance Strong performance in hatchback and sedan portfolios Maruti Suzuki's hatchback and sedan portfolios, which include models such as Alto K10, S-Presso, WagonR, Swift, Baleno, and Dzire witnessed strong growth. Sales increased by 42.3% year-on-year to 97,830 units from 68,736 units last year. Notably, sales of the Alto K10 and the S-Presso more than doubled with a staggering rise of 140.2% year-on-year to 16,275 units, from just under 7,000 units in May last year.

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