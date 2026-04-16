Maruti Suzuki's market share falls to 13-year low

Maruti Suzuki , India's largest car manufacturer, has witnessed a massive drop in its market share. The company's grip on the passenger vehicle segment has weakened to a 13-year low, with its share falling to 39.26% in FY26. This is Maruti's lowest market share since FY13 and a decline of nearly 12% points since FY20, according to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Continuous decline Third consecutive year of decline This is the third consecutive year of declining market share for Maruti Suzuki. The company, which once held nearly half of India's car market, has seen its dominance erode due to stiff competition and changing consumer preferences. Despite launching new models like the Jimny and Victoris in the fast-growing SUV segment over the past three-and-a-half years, Maruti's overall market share continues to decline.

Market performance Less than 25% share in utility vehicle segment The utility vehicle segment, which includes SUVs, now makes up 67% of India's passenger vehicle market. However, Maruti Suzuki's share in this category is less than 25%. This highlights the company's relative weakness in a segment that has been driving industry growth. Despite dominating sub-4 meter cars like Wagon R, Swift and Baleno with a 67% share, growth in this segment has slowed sharply to under 2% in FY26.

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Rising competition Competitors gaining ground rapidly Maruti Suzuki's market share decline has coincided with sharp gains by competitors. Mahindra & Mahindra, riding the SUV wave, more than doubled its market share in five years to 14.21% by FY26. Tata Motors is not far behind with a share of 13%. Gaurav Vangaal of S&P Global Mobility said Maruti's decline reflects structural shifts and noted that the company has no diesel portfolio despite diesel still accounting for about 20% of the market.

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Partnership outcomes Mixed results from Toyota partnership Maruti Suzuki's partnership with Toyota has yielded mixed results. The Grand Vitara, which is also sold as the Urban Cruiser Hyryder under the Toyota brand, sometimes outsells its Maruti counterpart. This suggests possible cannibalization within the market. In the premium MPV space, Maruti Suzuki Invicto sells 300-400 units a month while Toyota Innova Hycross clocks 9,000-11,000 units highlighting brand perception gaps between these two companies' products.