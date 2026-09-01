Maruti Suzuki sells over 11.4L units April-August this year
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Maruti Suzuki just hit a big milestone: over 11.4 lakh units sold between April and August this year, way up from last year's numbers.
August alone saw more than 2.19 lakh units roll out, with most headed to Indian buyers and a solid chunk shipped overseas.
Maruti utility vehicle sales up 46%
Sales in India were boosted by a huge jump in utility vehicles like Brezza, Ertiga, and Grand Vitara, up 46% compared to last year.
Passenger cars also saw strong growth, especially in the mini (Alto, S-Presso) and compact and mid-size segments.
Exports climbed too, reaching 1,88,636 units so far this fiscal year, showing Maruti's appeal is growing both at home and abroad.