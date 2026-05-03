Maruti Suzuki now has 42% share in India's car market

Maruti Suzuki has started the fiscal year 2026-27 on a high note, with a market share of 42%. This is an increase from the 39% it held in the previous fiscal. The company's stellar performance was driven by record domestic sales of 1,91,122 units in April. The growth was mainly fueled by strong demand for passenger cars and SUVs.

Market growth Gaining momentum in passenger car segment According to industry estimates, Maruti Suzuki gained nearly 3% in market share in April alone. The company's Senior Executive Officer for Marketing and Sales, Partho Banerjee, attributed this growth mainly to passenger cars but also acknowledged a significant contribution from SUVs. "We started the new fiscal with a bang in April with record sales and also gained market share," he said.

Sales surge Record sales for the company Maruti Suzuki's previous highest domestic sales were in December 2025, when it sold 1,82,165 units. This year in April, the company sold 96,725 passenger cars as compared to 68,244 units during the same month last year. The company's small car range including models such as Alto, S-Presso, Celerio and WagonR also saw a massive growth of 74.4%.

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