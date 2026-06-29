Maruti Suzuki partners with Sarvam AI to improve customer experience
What's the story
Maruti Suzuki has announced its partnership with five innovative start-ups to enhance operational efficiency and customer experience. The collaboration is part of the company's Maruti Suzuki Incubation Program (MSIP). The selected start-ups are MiniMines, Easework AI, Sarvam AI, Siftly, and CodeMate AI. They will work on projects related to customer engagement, business process automation, and sustainability initiatives.
Project details
Start-ups to work on various aspects of the business
The start-ups will work on different aspects of Maruti Suzuki's business. Sarvam AI will use generative AI-based multilingual models to create conversational AI agents for better customer interaction. Easework AI will automate purchase workflows for indirect consumables with agentic AI solutions. Siftly plans to use generative AI for improving brand visibility, while CodeMate AI intends to speed up software development related to business processes.
Sustainability focus
MiniMines will focus on eco-friendly recycling of lithium-ion batteries
MiniMines will take on the challenge of environmentally friendly recycling of end-of-life lithium-ion batteries. The start-up aims to recover valuable materials in the process. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, expressed his enthusiasm for these collaborations. He said they have been working with start-ups to co-create innovative solutions for real business challenges and are excited about this new partnership.