Maruti Suzuki partners with Sarvam AI to improve customer experience

Sustainability focus

MiniMines will focus on eco-friendly recycling of lithium-ion batteries

MiniMines will take on the challenge of environmentally friendly recycling of end-of-life lithium-ion batteries. The start-up aims to recover valuable materials in the process. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, expressed his enthusiasm for these collaborations. He said they have been working with start-ups to co-create innovative solutions for real business challenges and are excited about this new partnership.