Music legend Stevie Nicks might perform at Taylor Swift's wedding
What's the story
Legendary musician Stevie Nicks is reportedly set to perform at popstar Taylor Swift and footballer Travis Kelce's upcoming wedding. The 78-year-old is a long-time friend of the bride, and as per Rolling Stone, will be serenading Swift. Tim McGraw is rumored to be performing, too. The event is being dubbed a "Wedding-palooza" and will take place at Madison Square Garden, per Page Six. Swift's first Billboard hit was titled Tim McGraw, which adds a special touch to his performance.
Hints dropped
Swift hinted at Nicks's performance
Swift, known for dropping hints about her album releases, wore a shirt that read "Stevie Knicks" during Game 4 of the NBA Finals on June 10 at MSG. This has fueled speculation about Nicks's performance at the wedding. An industry insider told Page Six, "I've heard Taylor invited so many people it's going to be bigger than the Met Gala."
Venue booked
Permits for the event have been secured
City Hall has confirmed a permit for a Friday event with over 1,000 guests at MSG. The insider also revealed that invitations were sent via text and email. A separate permit for a smaller event of 100 people on Thursday has also been secured, which is believed to be a rehearsal dinner.
Guest list
Country stars and A-listers clear their schedules to attend
Swift's hometown of Nashville is buzzing with excitement over the upcoming celebrations. Country stars Kenny Chesney and Kesha have reportedly canceled tour dates to attend the wedding, along with Dierks Bentley and members of Little Big Town and Sugarland. Other rumored guests include Kelsea Ballerini, Ed Sheeran, Jack Antonoff, Margaret Qualley, Mariska Hargitay, Cara Delevingne, Suki Waterhouse, Gigi Hadid (and boyfriend Bradley Cooper), and Selena Gomez (and husband Benny Blanco).
Celebrity guests
Will Blake Lively be there?
Swift's high school friend Abigail Anderson is reportedly set to be her Maid of Honor. Other rumored guests include Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim, and Zoe Kravitz (whose fiancé Harry Styles is on tour). However, Page Six previously reported that Blake Lively is not on the guest list due to a fallout with Swift amid Lively's court battle with Justin Baldoni.
Guest list
NFL and 'SNL' guests
Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammates and staff, including Patrick Mahomes, George Kittle, and coach Andy Reid, are also expected to attend. San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk and his fashion designer wife, Kristin, are reportedly on the guest list. Various Saturday Night Live cast members have also been invited. Swift has been a musical guest on the show five times, hosted once, and made several cameos.
Venue secrecy
There is some speculation regarding the venue, though
The couple's choice of venue has surprised some insiders. A source told Page Six, "Something this big and lavish is somewhat antithetical to what those closest to her would have imagined for her wedding." Security insiders at Manhattan's City Clerk's Office confirmed that no one with the name Swift got a wedding license secured (as is customary) in recent days. They added, "We would know." We'll have to wait till Thursday to see what actually happens.