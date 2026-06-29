Music legend Stevie Nicks might perform at Taylor Swift's wedding

Venue secrecy

There is some speculation regarding the venue, though

The couple's choice of venue has surprised some insiders. A source told Page Six, "Something this big and lavish is somewhat antithetical to what those closest to her would have imagined for her wedding." Security insiders at Manhattan's City Clerk's Office confirmed that no one with the name Swift got a wedding license secured (as is customary) in recent days. They added, "We would know." We'll have to wait till Thursday to see what actually happens.