After CBSE tender row, student posts 1.6cr government contracts online
What's the story
Class 12 student Sarthak Siddant has launched a public portal with around 1.66 crore procurement records from the Central Public Procurement (CPP) Portal of India. The initiative aims to make it easier for citizens, journalists, and researchers to access and analyze government contracts. Announcing the launch on X, Siddant wrote: "Transparency needs to be accessible. From today, it is."
Database details
Siddant's new project builds on previous work
Siddant's latest project expands on his previous work on the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) tender. The database on his new portal contains procurement data scraped from the CPP Portal and is aimed at making public spending records more accessible. He hopes that by making this information available, more people will analyze government records independently and contribute to greater public accountability.
Previous work
Siddant gained attention after analyzing CBSE's procurement documents
Siddant first gained national attention after analyzing CBSE's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system and procurement documents for digital evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets. His investigation was sparked by discrepancies he noticed in his own answer sheets after getting scanned copies. The young researcher found changes in eligibility criteria, performance clauses, and certification requirements at different stages of the bidding process.
Public impact
Siddant's findings presented to Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education
Siddant's findings on CBSE's procurement processes were even presented before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education. His work has sparked discussions about how young researchers can use publicly available data to enhance transparency. The launch of his new portal is a step toward making government contracts more accessible and understandable for everyone.
Twitter Post
'Nation's procurement database is now publicly available'
https://t.co/thYA2ucqQR— Sarthak Sidhant (@sidhant_sarthak) June 26, 2026
download the database and start diving deeper.
this is the beginning. more things to come.