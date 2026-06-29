CBSE rubbishes student's revaluation marks allegation as 'blatant lie'
What's the story
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has dismissed the allegations of irregularities in revaluation results made by Class 12 student Vedant Shrivastava. The board termed his claims as "factually incorrect" and a "blatant lie." Shrivastava had alleged on social media that his marks increased by only one in two subjects, with no change in Physics. However, the CBSE clarified that his Physics score actually increased by nine marks after re-evaluation.
Revaluation update
99.7% revaluation applications processed
Meanwhile, Shrivastava contended that the increase in physics marks was not due to re-evaluation, but his "true marks," which were incorrectly reported due to exchanged answer sheets. The CBSE has processed 99.7% of the revaluation applications received after declaring Class 12 results. The remaining applications are under final review, and results will be announced soon. In 2025, the revaluation result declaration process started on June 27 and ended on July 11, the board said in a statement.
Phased release
Verification, re-evaluation outcomes announced
Earlier on June 21, the CBSE had announced the phased release of Class XII verification and re-evaluation outcomes. Over 87% of applications received have been processed and declared, with the remaining results to be released in phases. The board assured students that the entire process would be completed soon. "Dearest students, CBSE has commenced the release of Class XII Verification of issues observed and Re-evaluation outcomes," it said in a June 21 post on X (formerly Twitter).