CBSE rubbishes student's revaluation marks allegation as 'blatant lie'

Revaluation update

99.7% revaluation applications processed

Meanwhile, Shrivastava contended that the increase in physics marks was not due to re-evaluation, but his "true marks," which were incorrectly reported due to exchanged answer sheets. The CBSE has processed 99.7% of the revaluation applications received after declaring Class 12 results. The remaining applications are under final review, and results will be announced soon. In 2025, the revaluation result declaration process started on June 27 and ended on July 11, the board said in a statement.