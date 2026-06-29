Suu Kyi's son demands Myanmar junta to prove she's alive 

Political journey

Suu Kyi has been detained since 2021 coup

Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace Prize winner in 1991, has been detained since a February 2021 coup. She was previously under house arrest between 1989 and 2010 after she left London to care for her mother in Myanmar, where she became involved in the pro-democracy movement. In 2016, she became the country's de facto leader after her party, the National League for Democracy, won parliamentary elections the previous year. Since her detention, Aris has been advocating for her release