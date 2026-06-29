Suu Kyi's son demands Myanmar junta to prove she's alive
What's the story
The younger son of Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi has demanded the military-led government provide proof that she is alive. Kim Aris, who lives in London, raised concerns after the government said in April that her sentence was commuted to around 17 years and she was moved to house arrest. In an interview this week in London, Aris said he believes his mother remains imprisoned in Naypyitaw, citing lack of evidence for any transfer.
Health worries
Concerns over Suu Kyi's health
Aris has expressed concerns over Suu Kyi's health, citing reports of her deteriorating condition. "The only news that we hear about her health is that it's getting worse," he said. He said she suffers from a heart condition and age-related ailments like osteoporosis. The prison conditions in Myanmar are "pretty horrendous," he said, based on information from a former prisoner.
Political journey
Suu Kyi has been detained since 2021 coup
Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace Prize winner in 1991, has been detained since a February 2021 coup. She was previously under house arrest between 1989 and 2010 after she left London to care for her mother in Myanmar, where she became involved in the pro-democracy movement. In 2016, she became the country's de facto leader after her party, the National League for Democracy, won parliamentary elections the previous year. Since her detention, Aris has been advocating for her release
International appeal
Aris calls for increased international efforts to cut fuel supplies
He recently completed an 81-kilometer skateboard marathon to mark her birthday and raise awareness about her imprisonment. Aris has been visiting countries like Japan to campaign for his mother's release and urged other governments to pressure Myanmar's military leadership. He also called for increased international efforts to cut fuel supplies to the military, which continues to engage in a civil war with pro-democracy forces. Aris's last contact with his mother was a letter he got over two years ago.