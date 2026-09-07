Maruti Suzuki to bring ADAS tech to more models
What's the story
Maruti Suzuki has announced plans to introduce the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) technology in more models of its lineup. The move comes after the successful launch of the facelifted Baleno, which now comes with ADAS. Maruti Suzuki is committed to improving road safety and providing advanced features for customers.
Customer focus
Integration of ADAS technology in cars
Maruti Suzuki believes that integrating ADAS technology into its cars will not only enhance customer satisfaction but also keep pace with global automotive trends.
The facelifted Baleno is expected to set a benchmark in its segment with features catering to modern driving needs.
This launch is seen as a stepping stone toward broader adoption of ADAS across Maruti Suzuki's portfolio.
Information
Company's export operations have remained strong
Despite challenges such as fluctuating crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions, Maruti Suzuki's export operations have remained strong. Banerjee stressed the importance of innovation and adaptability in overcoming uncertain market conditions.