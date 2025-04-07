Maruti cars get costlier from tomorrow: Check model-wise price hikes
What's the story
India's largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, has announced a price hike for its passenger vehicles effective April 8.
This will be the company's third price hike in 2025, after two back-to-back hikes in January and February.
The new adjustment will see the prices of cars rise between ₹2,500 and ₹62,500, across different models.
Justification
Reasons behind the price hike
The company has cited a number of factors leading to this decision. These include rising input costs, operational expenses, regulatory changes, and feature additions.
Despite its commitment to cost optimization and minimizing customer impact, Maruti Suzuki said that it is compelled to pass some of these increased costs onto consumers.
Model adjustments
Impact on various Maruti Suzuki models
The price hike will impact a variety of Maruti Suzuki models differently.
The compact SUV Fronx, which is based on the premium hatchback Baleno, will witness a ₹2,500 increase in its price.
On the other hand, the Dzire Tour S cab variant of the sub-compact sedan will be ₹3,000 costlier.
MPVs such as the XL6 and Ertiga are in line for a ₹12,500 price hike.
Sales impact
Bestselling cars to see significant price hikes
The Wagon R, Maruti Suzuki's best-selling hatchback in FY25, will get a ₹14,000 price hike.
The Eeco van will get a ₹22,500 increase.
Among the premium SUVs from the carmaker's portfolio of passenger vehicles, the Grand Vitara will see the highest increase of ₹62,500.