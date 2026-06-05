Maruti Suzuki to invest ₹925cr in green energy initiatives

India's leading automaker, Maruti Suzuki , has announced its plan to invest ₹925 crore in green energy initiatives by FY 2030-31. The investment will include ₹150 crore for two biogas projects at the company's Kharkhoda and Manesar facilities. The move is part of Maruti's strategy to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and promote renewable energy adoption, in line with the government's 'Waste-to-Wealth' mission.

Project details New biogas plant in Kharkhoda Maruti Suzuki will set up a new 10 Tons Per Day (TPD) biogas plant at its Kharkhoda facility. The project is expected to be commissioned by FY 2026-27. In addition, the company has also expanded the capacity of its existing biogas plant at Manesar from 0.2 TPD to 0.7 TPD.

Financial commitment Committed to reducing fossil fuel consumption Maruti Suzuki's Managing Director and CEO, Hisashi Takeuchi, emphasized that the company is dedicated to cutting down fossil fuel consumption and oil import dependence. He added, "In line with this, we are setting up a new 10 Tons Per Day biogas plant at the Kharkhoda facility as well as expanding the existing biogas plant at Manesar facility."

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