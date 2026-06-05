Maruti Suzuki to invest ₹925cr in green energy initiatives
What's the story
India's leading automaker, Maruti Suzuki, has announced its plan to invest ₹925 crore in green energy initiatives by FY 2030-31. The investment will include ₹150 crore for two biogas projects at the company's Kharkhoda and Manesar facilities. The move is part of Maruti's strategy to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and promote renewable energy adoption, in line with the government's 'Waste-to-Wealth' mission.
Project details
New biogas plant in Kharkhoda
Maruti Suzuki will set up a new 10 Tons Per Day (TPD) biogas plant at its Kharkhoda facility. The project is expected to be commissioned by FY 2026-27. In addition, the company has also expanded the capacity of its existing biogas plant at Manesar from 0.2 TPD to 0.7 TPD.
Financial commitment
Committed to reducing fossil fuel consumption
Maruti Suzuki's Managing Director and CEO, Hisashi Takeuchi, emphasized that the company is dedicated to cutting down fossil fuel consumption and oil import dependence. He added, "In line with this, we are setting up a new 10 Tons Per Day biogas plant at the Kharkhoda facility as well as expanding the existing biogas plant at Manesar facility."
Renewable focus
Expanding green energy initiatives
Maruti Suzuki's green energy initiatives include expanding biogas and solar power capacities across its business operations. The company hopes to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels with these measures. Takeuchi stressed the importance of such initiatives in today's uncertain energy landscape, saying they are timely contributions to national priorities amid other ongoing efforts.