Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift launching this week: What to expect
What's the story
Maruti Suzuki will launch the facelifted version of its popular compact SUV, the Brezza, in India on July 24. This will be the first major update for the second-generation model since its launch in 2022. The company has already started accepting bookings for the refreshed version at a token amount of ₹11,000 through its Arena dealerships and official website.
Engine upgrade
It might get a new turbo-petrol engine option
The facelifted Brezza is likely to get Maruti Suzuki's 1.0-liter Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine.
The three-cylinder unit, which currently powers the Fronx, delivers 100hp and 148Nm torque.
It is expected to be mated with a six-speed manual transmission in the updated SUV.
This would give Brezza its first performance-oriented petrol option and help it take on rivals like Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, among others.
Pricing strategy
Smaller-capacity engine could help keep costs in check
The smaller-capacity turbo engine could help Maruti Suzuki price the variant competitively.
Under India's GST structure, petrol vehicles under four meters with engines up to 1,200cc attract a lower tax rate than larger petrol engines.
This could allow the company to balance performance with affordability in its updated Brezza model.
Engine continuity
SUV will continue to offer the current powertrain options
Along with the new turbo-petrol engine, the facelifted Brezza will continue to offer its current 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine. This will give customers a choice between performance and refinement.
The factory-fitted CNG variant is also likely to stay on sale for those looking for lower running costs in their updated SUV model.
Design changes
It will get minor design updates inside and out
The facelifted Brezza is expected to get evolutionary design updates such as revised front and rear bumpers, updated LED lighting elements, and a new alloy wheel design.
Inside the cabin, Maruti Suzuki is likely to offer new upholstery and cabin trim finishes while retaining the overall dashboard layout of its popular compact SUV model.
Equipment enhancement
Level-2 ADAS on select variants
The refreshed Brezza is likely to get a major equipment upgrade.
The list of probable additions includes a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, powered driver's seat, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, front parking sensors, and Level-2 ADAS on select variants.
If these features make it to production, the facelifted model will significantly narrow the equipment gap with newer rivals in its segment.