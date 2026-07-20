Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift launching this week: What to expect

The facelifted Brezza is likely to get Maruti Suzuki's 1.0-liter Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine.

The three-cylinder unit, which currently powers the Fronx, delivers 100hp and 148Nm torque.

It is expected to be mated with a six-speed manual transmission in the updated SUV.

This would give Brezza its first performance-oriented petrol option and help it take on rivals like Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, among others.