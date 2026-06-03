Maruti Suzuki to unveil India's 1st flex-fuel car June 4
Maruti Suzuki is rolling out India's first-ever flex-fuel passenger car on June 4, right in time for World Environment Day.
The big reveal happens at the Taj Palace in New Delhi, with union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Hardeep Singh Puri expected to attend.
While Maruti hasn't named the model yet, it did display an E100-compatible version of the Fronx at the Japan Mobility Show in 2025, so all eyes are on what it will announce.
Indian government plans 5,000 E100 stations
This new car can run on gasoline mixed with ethanol—even pure ethanol—which helps cut down India's reliance on crude oil and supports cleaner energy goals.
The government is backing this shift by planning 5,000 E100 fuel stations nationwide over the next two years.
For Maruti fans, it's another eco-friendly option alongside its CNG models and plans to enter the electric vehicle market, plus it makes Maruti the first passenger vehicle manufacturer in India to showcase a production-ready flex-fuel car.