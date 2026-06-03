Maruti Suzuki to unveil India's 1st flex-fuel car June 4 Auto Jun 03, 2026

Maruti Suzuki is rolling out India's first-ever flex-fuel passenger car on June 4, right in time for World Environment Day.

The big reveal happens at the Taj Palace in New Delhi, with union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Hardeep Singh Puri expected to attend.

While Maruti hasn't named the model yet, it did display an E100-compatible version of the Fronx at the Japan Mobility Show in 2025, so all eyes are on what it will announce.