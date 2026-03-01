Maruti Suzuki reports 7% increase in total sales for February

Maruti Suzuki , the country's largest car manufacturer, has reported a 7.32% increase in total sales for February 2026. The company sold a total of 2,13,995 vehicles during the month, compared to 1,99,400 units in the same period last year. The company's domestic passenger vehicle sales saw a marginal increase to 1,61,000 units last month from 1,60,791 units in February 2025.

Segment performance Mini and compact car segment performance The mini car segment, which includes models like Alto and S-Presso, witnessed a marginal increase in sales. The company sold 10,238 units of these vehicles last month as compared to 10,226 units in the same month last year. However, the compact car segment comprising Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, and WagonR saw a decline with only 66,386 units sold last month as against 72,942 units in February 2025.

Growth sector Utility vehicle segment saw major jump in sales On a positive note, the utility vehicle segment, which includes models like Brezza, Ertiga, e-Vitara, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, Victoris, and XL6, saw a major jump in sales. The company sold 72,756 units of these vehicles last month as compared to just 65,033 units during the same period last year. This growth comes as part of Maruti Suzuki's strategy to balance production across all models and reduce waiting periods for customers.

Information Light commercial vehicle Super Carry witnessed an increase in sales The light commercial vehicle (LCV) Super Carry also witnessed an increase in sales. The company sold 3,130 units of this model last month as compared to 2,710 units during the same period last year. This growth further highlights Maruti Suzuki's successful strategy.

