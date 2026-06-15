Maruti launches India's first flex-fuel car at ₹7.24L
What's the story
Maruti Suzuki India has launched the country's first-ever flex-fuel car, the WagonR Flex Fuel. The innovative hatchback is priced at ₹7.24 lakh (ex-showroom). Currently, it is available in a single ZXI+ MT FFV variant on the company's official website. The new model has been specifically designed to run on a mix of ethanol and petrol, making it an environmentally-friendly option for Indian consumers.
Vehicle details
The hatchback supports various ethanol-petrol blends
The WagonR Flex Fuel is compatible with ethanol-petrol blends from E20 (20% ethanol and 80% petrol) to E100 (100% ethanol). However, it has been homologated with E85 fuel (85% ethanol and 15% petrol) as per current Indian regulations. The vehicle is powered by Maruti's K12N, a four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine that has been modified to accommodate higher levels of ethanol.
Technical upgrades
Engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission
The engine of the WagonR Flex Fuel has been modified with upgraded fuel injectors and pumps, new fuel lines, a recalibrated ECU, and an ethanol sensor. Like the standard WagonR, the Flex Fuel model makes around 91hp and 113.7 Nm. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. Maruti Suzuki has not yet revealed the claimed fuel efficiency figures for this new powertrain.
Aesthetic appeal
Design remains similar to standard WagonR
The exterior and interior design of the WagonR Flex Fuel is similar to that of the standard version. The only visible changes are 'Flex Fuel' decals on the profile and a 'Bioflex' badge on the tailgate. The interior features a black-and-beige dual-tone cabin theme with fabric seat upholstery, as well as a three-spoke steering wheel with media control buttons.
Safety standards
It comes with a 7-inch infotainment panel
The WagonR Flex Fuel comes with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. It also offers six airbags and electronic stability control (ESP). However, it is worth noting that the company is currently offering this model only for the commercial sector.