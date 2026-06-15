The car is currently available only for commercial sector

Maruti launches India's first flex-fuel car at ₹7.24L

By Mudit Dube 12:38 pm Jun 15, 202612:38 pm

What's the story

Maruti Suzuki India has launched the country's first-ever flex-fuel car, the WagonR Flex Fuel. The innovative hatchback is priced at ₹7.24 lakh (ex-showroom). Currently, it is available in a single ZXI+ MT FFV variant on the company's official website. The new model has been specifically designed to run on a mix of ethanol and petrol, making it an environmentally-friendly option for Indian consumers.