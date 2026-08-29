Maruti Suzuki's rise to India's leading CNG brand since 2010
Maruti Suzuki is now the go-to brand for CNG cars in India, but it wasn't always this way.
Starting back in 2010 with the Alto and Eeco, Maruti faced slow adoption and barely any CNG stations.
Over time, they kept adding favorites like the WagonR, Dzire, and Swift to their CNG lineup, even as challenges continued.
India's CNG stations hit 8,900
Fast forward to 2026: Maruti's CNG range includes SUVs like Brezza and Victoris, which really helped boost their numbers.
With India's CNG stations jumping from about 1,200 in 2016-17 to about 8,900 by March 2026, and gasoline prices soaring, more people made the switch.
Maruti also fixed old complaints like tiny trunks by moving tanks under the car in newer models.
That's how they went from niche player to market leader over the years.