Maruti Suzuki's XL6 gets pricier: Check new variants' rates
Maruti Suzuki has bumped up the XL6's price by up to 0.8% starting July 23, 2025.
The base model now starts at ₹11.92 lakh (ex-showroom), with the hike ranging from ₹7,000 to ₹12,000 depending on which variant you pick.
Six airbags now standard across the XL6 lineup
The big change: every XL6 now comes with six airbags as standard—no more paying extra for better safety.
Other features like ABS with EBD, electronic stability program, and a 360-degree camera (on top trim) are still there.
Same engine, same features
Inside, it's business as usual: the XL6 keeps its premium 6-seat layout with captain seats, a 7-inch touchscreen with connected tech, ventilated front seats on higher trims, and rear AC vents.
Power comes from the same mild-hybrid petrol engine paired with manual or automatic options.