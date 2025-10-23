Maruti to Hyundai: How carmakers plan to go green

Maruti, Hyundai, Mahindra, and Tata's targets for greener cars

Maruti Suzuki is aiming for a mix of CNG (35%), hybrids (25%), and EVs (15%) in its lineup by 2030-31.

Hyundai's targets include 14% each for EVs and hybrids, plus 22% CNG.

Tata Motors is betting big on EVs and CNG with a goal of at least 30% EV sales, while Mahindra is focusing on expanding its electric vehicle offerings.

Hybrids and CNG will help bridge the gap as everyone works toward these goals.