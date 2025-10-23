Maruti to Hyundai: How carmakers plan to go green
Big changes are coming to Indian roads: by 2030, carmakers want over half their new cars to be electric, hybrid, or CNG-powered.
Right now, only about 3% of cars sold are fully electric and just 2% are hybrids—most still run on regular petrol or diesel.
Maruti, Hyundai, Mahindra, and Tata's targets for greener cars
Maruti Suzuki is aiming for a mix of CNG (35%), hybrids (25%), and EVs (15%) in its lineup by 2030-31.
Hyundai's targets include 14% each for EVs and hybrids, plus 22% CNG.
Tata Motors is betting big on EVs and CNG with a goal of at least 30% EV sales, while Mahindra is focusing on expanding its electric vehicle offerings.
Hybrids and CNG will help bridge the gap as everyone works toward these goals.
What does this mean for buyers?
Tougher fuel efficiency rules and government perks are speeding up this switch—the share of hybrids could jump tenfold in just five years, according to some carmakers' projections.
For buyers, that means way more options for cleaner rides across all budgets, better charging/refueling infrastructure, and a shot at fresher air in cities as fossil fuel use drops.