These Maseratis were built just for 2 Indian buyers

Maserati has customized and delivered two highly customized vehicles in India, with one marking a first for the country. The deliveries were made through the Italian luxury carmaker's Fuoriserie personalization program. The unique initiative allows customers to customize their cars with exclusive colors, materials, and design elements. The two bespoke models are India's first personalized Maserati Grecale SUV for a New Delhi-based buyer and a specially configured Maserati GranCabrio convertible for a client in Ahmedabad.

SUV details The Grecale GT features a Rose Gold Liquid Metal finish The Maserati Grecale GT, delivered at the brand's North India dealership in New Delhi, comes in a unique Rose Gold Liquid Metal color from the Fuoriserie Futura Collection. The SUV also sports 20-inch forged Etere wheels and red brake calipers. Its interior features a combination of red leather upholstery with a Nero dashboard and headlining, as well as open-pore Radica wood trim for an organic contrast to its modern layout.

Convertible details The GranCabrio Trofeo comes in a deep blue 'Blu Royale' In Ahmedabad, Maserati West India delivered a customized GranCabrio Trofeo, the brand's open-top grand tourer. The car is painted in Blu Royale, a deep blue color from the Fuoriserie Corse Collection. It features staggered 20-inch front and 21-inch rear Astreo Design forged wheels with a diamond-cut matte dark Myron finish. The interior boasts Nero leather upholstery with Rosso contrast stitching across seats, dashboard and door panels as well as matte carbon-fiber weave trim.

