May 2026 brings MG Tata Toyota SUVs priced ₹16L-45L
Big news for car fans: May 2026 is bringing some fresh wheels to India!
The MG Majestor, Tata Sierra EV, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella are all set to launch, with prices starting at around ₹16 lakh and going up to ₹45 lakh.
Whether you're into electric rides or just want more SUV options, there's something in this lineup for everyone.
MG Majestor diesel, 2 EVs
The MG Majestor is a full-size SUV with a powerful diesel engine and flexible seating for big groups or families — think adventure-ready but still comfy.
The Tata Sierra EV is targeting the mid-size electric crowd with both rear- and all-wheel-drive choices possible, making it practical for city drives or weekend getaways.
And if you want something greener, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella brings electric tech at a budget-friendly price—perfect for anyone looking to save on fuel without giving up that SUV feel.