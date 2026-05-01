May 2026 brings MG Tata Toyota SUVs priced ₹16L-45L

MG Majestor diesel, 2 EVs

The MG Majestor is a full-size SUV with a powerful diesel engine and flexible seating for big groups or families — think adventure-ready but still comfy.

The Tata Sierra EV is targeting the mid-size electric crowd with both rear- and all-wheel-drive choices possible, making it practical for city drives or weekend getaways.

And if you want something greener, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella brings electric tech at a budget-friendly price—perfect for anyone looking to save on fuel without giving up that SUV feel.