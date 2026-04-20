The new rates are effective now

Commercial vehicles now have to pay more to enter Delhi

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:22 pm Apr 20, 202601:22 pm

What's the story

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has hiked the Environment Compensation Charge (ECC) for light and heavy commercial vehicles entering the national capital. The new rates, effective now, see a major jump in ECC. For light commercial vehicles and two-axle trucks, the charge has been increased from ₹1,400 to ₹2,000. Meanwhile, three-axle trucks and those with four or more axles will now pay ₹4,000 instead of the previous ₹2,600.