Commercial vehicles now have to pay more to enter Delhi
What's the story
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has hiked the Environment Compensation Charge (ECC) for light and heavy commercial vehicles entering the national capital. The new rates, effective now, see a major jump in ECC. For light commercial vehicles and two-axle trucks, the charge has been increased from ₹1,400 to ₹2,000. Meanwhile, three-axle trucks and those with four or more axles will now pay ₹4,000 instead of the previous ₹2,600.
Court order
Supreme Court's order to enhance ECC rate
The MCD's decision to increase the ECC comes on the heels of a Supreme Court of India order. The court had directed the hike in rates as part of its efforts to curb air pollution in urban areas. "The Supreme Court of India has passed an order in MC Mehta vs Union of India to enhance the ECC rate," read an April 18 order issued by MCD's Deputy Commissioner (Toll Tax).
Pollution control
ECC introduced in 2015 to deter polluting vehicles
The ECC was first introduced in 2015 by the Supreme Court as a measure to tackle air pollution caused by commercial vehicles entering Delhi. The charge is collected separately from toll tax and is aimed at deterring the polluting vehicles from entering the city. The funds collected through this charge are used to improve public transport and pedestrian infrastructure in Delhi.