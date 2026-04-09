Mercedes AMG GLE Coupe Performance Edition priced 1.52Cr in India
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The AMG GLE Coupe Performance Edition is here, with a price tag of ₹1.52 crore (ex-showroom).
What's special? Each one comes loaded with the AMG Dynamic Plus Package: think sharper handling, beefed-up brakes with red calipers, and some seriously sleek black 22-inch alloy wheels.
Features 3.0-liter 435hp plus MBUX
Under the hood, you get a 3.0-liter turbo-petrol engine pushing out 435hp and 520 Nm of torque, enough to hit 0-100km/h in just 5.3 seconds (top speed is capped at 250km/h).
Inside, there's an MBUX infotainment system, Burmester surround sound, panoramic sunroof, and plenty of drive modes to match your vibe or the road ahead.