This one-off Mercedes-AMG roadster is for the WTA Finals champion
What's the story
Mercedes-AMG has unveiled a one-off roadster, the Mercedes-AMG SL 55 4Matic+, as the official winner's car for the 2026 FAGE WTA Finals. The bespoke vehicle will be awarded to the singles champion during a trophy ceremony on November 15 in Indian Wells, California. The unique creation was developed through Mercedes-AMG's Manufaktur Made to Measure program.
Customization details
Mercedes-Benz has been a premier partner of the WTA Tour
Christina Schenck, Vice President of Digital and Communications and Investor Relations at Mercedes-Benz AG, said the company wanted to celebrate the champion's achievement with something as unique as her journey.
The car was unveiled at a WTA Clubhouse event in Los Angeles ahead of the tournament.
Mercedes-Benz has been a Premier Partner and Exclusive Automobile Partner of the WTA Tour since the start of this season.
Design features
Sporting a 'Manufaktur made to measure Ultraviolet' finish
The bespoke Mercedes-AMG SL 55 sports a Manufaktur Made to Measure Ultraviolet paint finish, inspired by the WTA's own color scheme. It rides on 21-inch AMG forged cross-spoke wheels.
Inside, the car features Crystal White Manufaktur Nappa leather with AMG carbon fiber trim and custom-designed door sills.
The headrest cushions are embroidered with a personalized badge bearing the champion's name.
Exclusivity factor
The custom work done here is purely cosmetic
The bespoke Mercedes-AMG SL 55 is a one-of-a-kind vehicle, specifically designed for a single outcome on the court. This exclusivity is the essence of a Manufaktur commission.
The car does not alter the mechanical layout of the standard model, keeping its 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system and other AMG performance features intact.
The custom work done here is purely cosmetic and upholstery-focused, in line with previous one-off commissions under this program.