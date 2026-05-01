Mercedes-Benz CLA earns Euro NCAP 5-star rating for Indian buyers
Auto
The new Mercedes-Benz CLA just grabbed a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating, with both its standard and electric versions impressing in crash tests.
This is great news for Indian buyers who care about safety, as the car stands out for its strong protection and accident prevention features.
CLA Euro NCAP 94%/89%/93% with AEB
The CLA scored 94% for adult protection, 89% for child safety, and 93% for pedestrian and cyclist safety.
It's packed with tech like autonomous emergency braking, lane support systems, a reinforced structure, and an active hood to help protect everyone on the road.
These upgrades put it right up there with global safety standards.