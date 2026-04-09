Mercedes-Benz India posts 7% Q1 sales rise, 27% premium sales

Mercedes-Benz India EVs 20% top-tier sales

Electric vehicles are making waves too: 20% of Mercedes's top-tier sales came from EVs like the EQS Maybach SUV.

Looking ahead, they're set to launch the CLA BEV on April 24 and they will introduce two new AMG models.

As Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO Santosh Iyer puts it, it's all about value-led growth and giving buyers more exciting options in India.