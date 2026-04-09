Mercedes-Benz India posts 7% Q1 sales rise, 27% premium sales
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Mercedes-Benz India reported a 7% rise in first-quarter 2026 sales: 5,131 cars sold in the first quarter, up from last year's 4,775.
Even with global challenges, they posted 19,363 units in FY 2025-26.
What's really interesting: 27% of total sales came from top-end vehicles priced above ₹1.5 crore, with the C-Class and LWB E-Class still fan favorites.
Mercedes-Benz India EVs 20% top-tier sales
Electric vehicles are making waves too: 20% of Mercedes's top-tier sales came from EVs like the EQS Maybach SUV.
Looking ahead, they're set to launch the CLA BEV on April 24 and they will introduce two new AMG models.
As Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO Santosh Iyer puts it, it's all about value-led growth and giving buyers more exciting options in India.