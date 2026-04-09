Mercedes-Benz India posts best-ever FY 2025-26 sales, 19,363 units
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Mercedes-Benz India just had its best year ever, selling 19,363 cars in FY 2025-26, up from last year's 18,928.
The first quarter of 2026 alone saw a solid 7% jump with 5,131 units sold.
Much of this boost came from strong demand for its top-tier models like the S-Class and Maybach.
Mercedes-Benz: luxury EV growth, ₹450cr expansion
Luxury models made up 27% of total sales, growing by 16%, while electric vehicles accounted for one in five cars sold, an impressive 85% jump for high-end electric vehicles.
Looking ahead, Mercedes-Benz is expanding into more cities with over ₹450 crore invested in new outlets and has just launched two fresh AMG models for those who love performance.