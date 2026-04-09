Mercedes-Benz India posts best-ever FY 2025-26 sales, 19,363 units Auto Apr 09, 2026

Mercedes-Benz India just had its best year ever, selling 19,363 cars in FY 2025-26, up from last year's 18,928.

The first quarter of 2026 alone saw a solid 7% jump with 5,131 units sold.

Much of this boost came from strong demand for its top-tier models like the S-Class and Maybach.