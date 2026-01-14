Mercedes-Benz EQS, Maybach GLS get limited-run Celebration Editions in India

Mercedes-Benz has launched two special-edition models in India, the EQS SUV Celebration Edition and the Mercedes-Maybach GLS Celebration Edition. The move comes as a response to the growing demand for high-end electric and ultra-luxury SUVs in the country. The firm has also announced local assembly of the Maybach GLS in India, marking its first production outside the US.

Model details EQS SUV Celebration Edition: A blend of luxury and performance The EQS SUV Celebration Edition is priced at ₹1.34 crore (ex-showroom) for the five-seater variant and ₹1.48 crore (ex-showroom) for the seven-seater. The model has become Mercedes-Benz's top-selling luxury battery-electric vehicle in India. It gets upgrades with an AMG Line package, which includes a more athletic exterior styling, 21-inch AMG light-alloy wheels, high-gloss black and high-sheen aerodynamic wheel design, as well as active rear seat ventilation for added comfort.

Vehicle specs Features and specifications The EQS Celebration Edition comes with a long-range luxury EV package featuring AIRMATIC suspension, all-wheel-drive 4MATIC, and a 122kWh battery that can deliver up to 809km (ARAI). The seven-seat configuration returns on the EQS 580 variant, providing more practicality without compromising space.

Model transition Maybach GLS Celebration Edition: A new era of luxury The Mercedes-Maybach GLS Celebration Edition, priced at ₹4.10 crore, marks the iconic model's shift from CBU import to local manufacturing. India is now the first country in the world after the US to assemble this ultra-luxury SUV. The Celebration Edition showcases the opulent nature of the Maybach GLS with a powerful V8 engine, E-ACTIVE Body Control suspension, and a first-class rear cabin with individual recliners among other premium features.

