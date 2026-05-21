Mercedes-Benz launches GLE and GLS Night Edition SUVs in India
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Mercedes-Benz just dropped the GLE and GLS Night Edition SUVs in India as part of a limited global release.
These special editions are aimed at the country's growing crowd of luxury SUV fans, with prices starting at ₹1.05 crore for the GLE and going up to ₹1.43 crore for the GLS (ex-showroom).
Heads-up display and 9G-TRONIC gearbox
Both models come in sleek Obsidian Black or Alpine Grey, rocking blacked-out details and plush Nappa leather interiors with Anthracite oak wood trim.
You get a heads-up display as standard on both, plus Airmatic suspension on the GLE for a smoother ride.
Under the hood, there are gasoline and diesel options pushing up to 381hp and hitting speeds of 250km/h, all paired with a 9G-TRONIC automatic gearbox for that signature Mercedes drive.