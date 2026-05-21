Mercedes-Benz launches GLE and GLS Night Edition SUVs in India

Heads-up display and 9G-TRONIC gearbox

Both models come in sleek Obsidian Black or Alpine Grey, rocking blacked-out details and plush Nappa leather interiors with Anthracite oak wood trim.

You get a heads-up display as standard on both, plus Airmatic suspension on the GLE for a smoother ride.

Under the hood, there are gasoline and diesel options pushing up to 381hp and hitting speeds of 250km/h, all paired with a 9G-TRONIC automatic gearbox for that signature Mercedes drive.