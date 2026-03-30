Mercedes-Benz opens CLA EV bookings in India with ₹1.5L deposit Auto Mar 30, 2026

Mercedes-Benz is bringing the CLA EV to India on April 24, 2026.

Bookings are already open with a ₹1.5 lakh deposit, and deliveries will follow soon after launch.

The brand is pitching this as an affordable way to get into luxury electric cars, definitely one to watch if you're looking for something premium without going overboard.