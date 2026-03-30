Mercedes-Benz opens CLA EV bookings in India with ₹1.5L deposit
Mercedes-Benz is bringing the CLA EV to India on April 24, 2026.
Bookings are already open with a ₹1.5 lakh deposit, and deliveries will follow soon after launch.
The brand is pitching this as an affordable way to get into luxury electric cars, definitely one to watch if you're looking for something premium without going overboard.
CLA EV claims 700+ km range
You get that sporty coupe look, a closed-off grille, and those signature illuminated star details for extra style points.
Built on Mercedes's MMA platform for better energy management, it also features a digital-first cabin with the latest MBUX interface: think slick screens and futuristic vibes.
The long-range version claims over 700km per charge (standard model: approximately 542km), and prices are expected to be between ₹55 lakh and ₹60 lakh, making it a tempting upgrade from your usual gasoline sedan or SUV.