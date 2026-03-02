Mercedes-Benz V-Class makes Indian comeback with ₹1.4cr price tag

Mercedes-Benz has re-launched the V-Class in India at a price of ₹1.4 crore (ex-showroom). The luxury MPV, which is now available for booking, will start being delivered by the end of March. The 2026 model marks the return of the V-Class after a brief absence since 2022 and comes with major design updates, an expanded feature list, and a new petrol engine option.

Design details The MPV has a wheelbase of 3,430mm The V-Class is being offered in its extra-long configuration for India, with a 3,430mm wheelbase. This is the longest of any Mercedes passenger vehicle on sale in the country. The overall length stands at 5,370mm while width and height are rated at 1,928mm and 1,880mm, respectively. The front end features a unique grille pattern with multiple three-pointed star elements and multi-beam LED headlamps with integrated DRLs.

Interior features It is offered in 4 and 6-seat configurations The V-Class comes with two leather upholstery themes: black and beige. It offers two seating layouts, a four-seat configuration for chauffeur-driven owners and a six-seat arrangement for more versatility. The four-seat version gets individual captain chairs in the rear with extendable leg rests, heating, ventilation, and massage functions. The six-seat option gets a middle row that can either face forward or be positioned opposite to the third row for lounge-style seating.

Advertisement

Comfort features It gets a Burmester sound system with Dolby Atmos support The V-Class comes with Airmatic air suspension with adaptive damping as standard, tuned for Indian road conditions. Rear passengers get a 650W Burmester sound system with Dolby Atmos support and sunshades for the second and third rows. The front seats are electrically adjustable and ventilated while the dashboard features two 12.3-inch displays: one for the digital instrument cluster and another for infotainment touchscreen.

Advertisement