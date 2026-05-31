Mercedes-Benz India recalls G-Class e-SUV over faulty wheel bolts
What's the story
Mercedes-Benz has announced a voluntary recall of its G-Class Electric model in India. The recall affects 99 units of the vehicle, all of which were manufactured between July 12, 2024, and August 18, 2025. This is the second such action taken by the luxury automaker this year after a previous February recall for C63 S AMG and CLE models over an alleged ADAS defect.
Recall details
Wheel bolts do not meet required standards
The recall was announced on the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) website. It noted that certain models of the G-Class 580 (electric), manufactured during the aforementioned period, might have wheel bolts that do not meet required standards. This could lead to loosening of both the wheel bolts and ultimately, the wheel connection over time while driving.
Safety concerns
Dealerships will contact owners of affected vehicles
The SIAM website further warned that the loosening of wheel bolts could impair driving stability, which in turn could increase the risk of a crash. As part of the recall process, Mercedes-Benz dealerships are expected to contact owners of affected vehicles and do the needful. Meanwhile, vehicle owners can also reach out to an official Mercedes dealership for more information on this matter.