Mercedes-Benz India recalls G-Class e-SUV over faulty wheel bolts

The recall was announced on the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) website. It noted that certain models of the G-Class 580 (electric), manufactured during the aforementioned period, might have wheel bolts that do not meet required standards. This could lead to loosening of both the wheel bolts and ultimately, the wheel connection over time while driving.

Safety concerns

Dealerships will contact owners of affected vehicles

The SIAM website further warned that the loosening of wheel bolts could impair driving stability, which in turn could increase the risk of a crash. As part of the recall process, Mercedes-Benz dealerships are expected to contact owners of affected vehicles and do the needful. Meanwhile, vehicle owners can also reach out to an official Mercedes dealership for more information on this matter.