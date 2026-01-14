Mercedes-Benz suspends Level 3 'eyes-off' driving feature: Here's why

Mercedes-Benz has announced a temporary halt to the rollout of its "eyes-off" conditionally automated driving feature, Drive Pilot. The decision comes after the company observed lukewarm demand and high production costs associated with developing this advanced technology. The revised S-Class model will not include this Level 3 system when it launches later this month.

Technological advancement Drive Pilot: A pioneer in Level 3 driving systems Mercedes-Benz was among the first automakers to introduce a Level 3 driving system with its electric EQS sedan and gas-powered S-Class in late 2023. The Drive Pilot feature enabled hands-free, eyes-off driving at initial speeds of up to 64km/h, which was later increased to 95km/h in 2024. This was a major upgrade from Level 2 systems like Tesla's Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD), which still require drivers to stay alert while using the system.

Market challenges Mercedes-Benz's response to Drive Pilot's limited appeal Mercedes-Benz spokesperson Tobias Mueller said that the limited appeal of Drive Pilot was due to its operational design domain (ODD). This means that the system could only be used in certain conditions and environments. It was only legal in Germany, and on select highways in California and Nevada. The system also had other restrictions such as only working when there was a vehicle ahead, on roads with clear markings, and under good weather conditions.