2027 Mercedes-Benz C-Class electric sedan arrives with 761km range

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its first-ever electric C-Class, a model that promises to take the brand's EV offerings to new heights. The car comes with two motors and an all-wheel drive, producing a combined output of 482hp and torque of up to 800Nm. It also boasts an impressive WLTP range of up to 761km on a single charge.

Aesthetic appeal The design of the EV draws inspiration from iconic models The electric C-Class sedan is a departure from its combustion-powered predecessor, sporting a retro-style grille with a modern touch. It borrows design cues from iconic models like the W111 and W108, featuring an imposing front end first seen on the electric GLC and Vision Iconic concept. The car also comes with optional predictive air suspension and rear-wheel steering for improved driving dynamics.

Tech specs Its interior features a 39.1-inch continuous display The interior of the electric C-Class is mostly borrowed from its SUV sibling, with an optional 39.1-inch continuous display across nearly the entire dashboard. The top-end model gets a Hyperscreen, while lower trims get three separate displays under a single glass panel. An electric C-Class with an optional Superscreen gets a 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster and dual 14-inch touchscreens for enhanced connectivity and control.

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Power play It packs a 94.5kWh battery pack The electric C-Class is powered by a lithium-ion battery pack with a net capacity of 94.5kWh. It can be charged at rates up to 330kW. The car's aerodynamic shape helps it travel about 49km farther than its crossover counterpart, the GLC, on a single charge.

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