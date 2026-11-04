Mercedes plans 7 new cars for 2027
What's the story
Mercedes-Benz is gearing up for a major expansion, with plans to launch at least seven new models by the end of 2027. The German automaker will focus on electric vehicles (EVs) but will continue to offer traditional combustion engines as well. The company's six- and eight-cylinder engines are likely to stick around, albeit in more electrified versions.
Upcoming models
MMA-based A-Class and 'Baby G' will be among the highlights
The next-generation Mercedes A-Class is expected to debut in late 2027. It will be based on the MMA platform that already underpins the CLA and GLA.
The company is also working on a smaller version of its iconic G-Class, dubbed the 'Baby G.'
This compact off-roader will likely ditch the traditional ladder frame for a modified version of Mercedes's MMA platform while offering both electric and hybrid powertrains.
Performance upgrades
Return of 6- and 8-cylinder engines in AMG C-Class
The next-generation Mercedes-AMG C-Class could see the return of six-cylinder engines, with a new C53 AMG variant likely to be powered by a turbocharged inline-six engine.
The more powerful C63 AMG could also debut in 2027, possibly reviving the V8.
Meanwhile, the next-gen E-Class will get an all-electric variant as well as traditional combustion-engine models on separate platforms.
Unique models
GLA hybrid and G-Class Cabriolet are also in the works
The G-Class Cabriolet is set to make a comeback in 2027, possibly only in AMG 63 trim. It will be powered by a twin-turbocharged V8 engine with all-wheel drive.
The new Mercedes GLA Hybrid will combine a four-cylinder engine with an electric motor for short distances on electric power alone. It is expected to have three configurations producing between 136hp and 190hp.
Model blend
New SUV and coupe versions of the GLC
The new SUV and Coupe versions of the GLC are also expected to debut in 2027.
These models will share styling with their electric counterparts but will be powered by a range of engines, including a four-cylinder gasoline mild-hybrid engine, a turbodiesel engine, and plug-in hybrids with two output configurations.