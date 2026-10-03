Mercedes-Benz to discontinue these 3 models
What's the story
Mercedes-Benz is set to make significant reductions in its vehicle lineup, especially in the electric vehicle (EV) segment. A company spokesperson has confirmed to Car And Driver that three models will be discontinued for the 2027 model year. These include the EQE sedan (both standard and AMG versions), Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance, and Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV. The move is part of a broader strategy to streamline its offerings and bring EVs closer to their gasoline-powered counterparts.
Model retirement
EQE sedan
The discontinuation of the Mercedes-Benz EQE sedan, including the Mercedes-AMG EQE sedan, marks the end of a relatively short product cycle.
The model was introduced as a dedicated electric alternative to the E-Class with a sleek design that distinguished it from its combustion-powered counterparts.
However, with an electric CLA already on sale and another electric C-Class in development, the standalone model doesn't seem viable anymore.
Performance gap
Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance
The Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance, which combines a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine with a plug-in-hybrid system, will also be discontinued for the 2027 model year.
The decision leaves a performance gap at the top of the S-Class range but there's a possibility the S63 name could eventually return with a different powertrain.
Despite expanding its electric portfolio, Mercedes has continued to develop and invest in combustion engines for AMG models.
Luxury EV
Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV
The Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV, the company's most expensive and extravagant EV, will also be discontinued for the 2027 model year.
The model combined an electric powertrain from the EQS SUV with a unique design, interior, and premium materials specific to Maybach.
While we may see another electric Maybach in the future, it probably won't be as a standalone EQ model.