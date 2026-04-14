Mercedes unveils new EQS with 926km range, steer-by-wire tech

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled a major update of its EQS electric sedan, offering a WLTP range of up to an impressive 926km. This is a 13% improvement over the outgoing model and the biggest upgrade since its launch in 2021. The new EQS features an entirely new electrical architecture with a voltage of up to 800V, DC charging capacity of up to 350kW, steer-by-wire technology (a first for any German automaker in a production car), and the latest MB.OS operating system.

Tech upgrade Range and charging The new EQS's 926km WLTP range is made possible by the transition to 800V technology. This allows charging at up to 350kW, giving up to 320km of WLTP range in just 10 minutes. At 400V charging stations, the battery splits into two virtual halves, each charging at up to 175kW. The battery pack itself has been increased from a usable capacity of 118kWh to 122kWh while keeping the same physical dimensions.

Performance boost New electric drive units (EDUs) The new EQS also comes with advanced electric drive units (EDUs), which Mercedes describes as a "generational leap." The front EDU on all-wheel-drive models acts as a dedicated boost motor with an integrated disconnect unit for instant engagement or disengagement. A two-speed gearbox on the rear axle combines launch performance with highway efficiency. Regenerative braking has been increased to 385kW, a 33% increase over previous models.

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New features Entry-level EQS 400 model Mercedes has also introduced a new entry-level EQS 400 model with an output of 270kW and a battery capacity of 112kWh. This model is priced more competitively against BMW i7. The new EQS also comes with steer-by-wire technology, which will arrive a few months after market introduction and replaces the physical connection between the steering wheel and front wheels with electronic signals. This system enables a flatter steering wheel, improving cabin space and driver display visibility.

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Tech integration Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS) The new EQS runs on the Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS), which integrates and controls every aspect of the vehicle. It connects to the Mercedes-Benz Intelligent Cloud for over-the-air updates. The MBUX Virtual Assistant now uses Microsoft's AI tech and can handle complex conversations. Three avatars - classic star, humanoid figure, and "LittleBenz" - offer different interaction styles with users.