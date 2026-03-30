MG Hector, Windsor, and others to get costlier from April
What's the story
JSW MG Motor India has announced a price hike of up to 2% on select models, effective April 1, 2026. The company said the move is aimed at partially mitigating the impact of rising production costs. The increase will affect its core lineup, including internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and electric cars. However, premium EVs like the MG M9 and Cyberster sold through the MG Select channel will remain unaffected by this revision.
Current lineup
Buyers should book units by March-end
Currently, MG's India lineup starts with the Comet EV at ₹4.99 lakh (with BaaS) and goes up to the Gloster SUV at ₹46.23 lakh for its top-end variant. The upcoming price adjustment will depend on the model and variant, with a maximum increase of 2%. Customers looking to buy an MG car should book before March-end to avoid the price hike.
Industry trend
More automakers announce or consider price hikes
The trend of price hikes isn't limited to MG. Tata Motors has announced a price hike of up to 1.5% on its commercial vehicles from April 1, owing to rising commodity prices and input costs. Audi India has also confirmed a price hike of up to 2% from April 1, while Hyundai Motor India is likely to follow suit. Maruti Suzuki India is also reviewing a possible price increase due to sharp rises in commodity costs amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainties.