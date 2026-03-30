MG Hector, Windsor, and others to get costlier from April

Current lineup

Buyers should book units by March-end

Currently, MG's India lineup starts with the Comet EV at ₹4.99 lakh (with BaaS) and goes up to the Gloster SUV at ₹46.23 lakh for its top-end variant. The upcoming price adjustment will depend on the model and variant, with a maximum increase of 2%. Customers looking to buy an MG car should book before March-end to avoid the price hike.