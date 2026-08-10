MG Majestor gets ₹1.5L price hike, now starts at ₹42.5L
What's the story
MG Motor has hiked the price of its flagship SUV, the Majestor, by ₹1.5 lakh. The move comes as the first revision since the vehicle's launch earlier this year. The 4x2 Savvy variant of the Majestor now costs ₹42.49 lakh, up from its introductory price of ₹40.99 lakh (which was offered due to an initial discount). The top-end 4x4 Savvy variant remains unchanged at ₹44.99 lakh.
Performance features
SUV is powered by a 2.0-liter twin-turbo diesel engine
The MG Majestor is powered by a 2.0-liter twin-turbo diesel engine that delivers some 212.55hp and 478.5Nm of torque, mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
The SUV also offers four-wheel drive with terrain modes, three differential locks and a low-range transfer case for off-road adventures.
Despite the price hike, these features make it a strong contender in the premium SUV segment.
Luxury amenities
It offers massaging front seats and a panoramic sunroof
The MG Majestor is not just about performance but also luxury.
It comes with a host of features like massaging front seats with multiple modes, front ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof and a 12-speaker JBL sound system.
The SUV also gets dual smartphone wireless charging, 64-color ambient lighting and three-zone automatic climate control for added comfort on long drives or off-road adventures.
Size specifications
The Majestor measures over 5 meters in length
The MG Majestor is one of the largest SUVs on sale in India. It measures 5,046mm in length, 2,016mm in width, and 1,870mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,950mm.
The spacious interior can be configured into six- or seven-seater versions to cater to different customer needs.
This combination of size and configuration options gives it a strong market presence despite the recent price hike.