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Home / News / Auto News / MG Majestor gets ₹1.5L price hike, now starts at ₹42.5L
MG Majestor gets ₹1.5L price hike, now starts at<span style="font-size: 1.5rem;"> ₹42.5L</span>
The price hike applies to the 4x2 variant

MG Majestor gets ₹1.5L price hike, now starts at ₹42.5L

By Akash Pandey
Aug 10, 2026
04:19 pm
What's the story

MG Motor has hiked the price of its flagship SUV, the Majestor, by ₹1.5 lakh. The move comes as the first revision since the vehicle's launch earlier this year. The 4x2 Savvy variant of the Majestor now costs ₹42.49 lakh, up from its introductory price of ₹40.99 lakh (which was offered due to an initial discount). The top-end 4x4 Savvy variant remains unchanged at ₹44.99 lakh.

Performance features

SUV is powered by a 2.0-liter twin-turbo diesel engine

The MG Majestor is powered by a 2.0-liter twin-turbo diesel engine that delivers some 212.55hp and 478.5Nm of torque, mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The SUV also offers four-wheel drive with terrain modes, three differential locks and a low-range transfer case for off-road adventures.

Despite the price hike, these features make it a strong contender in the premium SUV segment.

Luxury amenities

It offers massaging front seats and a panoramic sunroof

The MG Majestor is not just about performance but also luxury.

It comes with a host of features like massaging front seats with multiple modes, front ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof and a 12-speaker JBL sound system.

The SUV also gets dual smartphone wireless charging, 64-color ambient lighting and three-zone automatic climate control for added comfort on long drives or off-road adventures.

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Size specifications

The Majestor measures over 5 meters in length

The MG Majestor is one of the largest SUVs on sale in India. It measures 5,046mm in length, 2,016mm in width, and 1,870mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,950mm.

The spacious interior can be configured into six- or seven-seater versions to cater to different customer needs.

This combination of size and configuration options gives it a strong market presence despite the recent price hike.

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