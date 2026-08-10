MG Majestor gets ₹1.5L price hike, now starts at ₹42.5L

The MG Majestor is powered by a 2.0-liter twin-turbo diesel engine that delivers some 212.55hp and 478.5Nm of torque, mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The SUV also offers four-wheel drive with terrain modes, three differential locks and a low-range transfer case for off-road adventures.

Despite the price hike, these features make it a strong contender in the premium SUV segment.